Rollin Menayese determined to keep his Walsall place

Rollin Menayese

Menayese has been one of the Saddlers' standout performers in recent weeks, catching the eye with his speed and strength at centre-half alongside Manny Monthe.

He is out to keep improving as well, with competition from Ash Taylor and youngster Ryan Leak keeping him firmly on his toes.

"I wasn't in the team at the start, but when I got in, I wanted to stake a claim," said Menayese.

"The manager has said whoever is playing the best will keep the shirt, so all it's about performing and, hopefully, I'll keep my spot in the team.

"There are a lot of good centre-backs at the club, so that competition keeps you on your toes. That's what you need.

"Everyone is great. There's no bad energy or bad vibes.

"Everyone is positive, and we all want to play. Everyone is working hard.

"When you get your chance, it's important to take it and stay in the team.

"When we're training, we're all talking and advising each other. The competition is very good. It's a good dynamic."

Part of the summer overhaul, Menayese came in having previously been with boss Matt Taylor – when he was at the end of his playing career – at Swindon.

That relationship was key in the 23-year-old joining Walsall.

And on whether he could see Taylor becoming a manager, Menayese said: "Yes, 100 per cent. You could just tell.

"He was always a great pro and did things right – the way he prepared for games, trained and performed.

"He always made sure he gave his all, and he's the same when it comes to coaching.

"He's given us the information we need and makes sure we're prepared going into games.

"I played with him, alongside him, and it's always good to know the person you're working with.

"It's always good to have that relationship with a manager.

"He's the type of manager that can get the best out of me. It works well."

Menayese is currently on loan with the Saddlers from League Two rivals Mansfield.

Having previously been at Bristol Rovers and had loan spells at Swindon, Aldershot and Grimsby, he admits he would like to settle down.

"Definitely. The most important thing is the season and the task ahead," added Menayese.

"But in the long term, of course, you want to settle down.

"You want to have a home where you're playing week in, week out, and you're settled.

"The older you get, the more you mature you get, and you want to settle down.