Walsall's Jack Earing in dreamland with first league strike

Walsall's Jack Earing (second left) celebrates

Earing shone in midfield and got the equaliser as the Saddlers drew 1-1 at Bradford City on Saturday.

It was a landmark moment for the 22-year-old, being his first goal in the Football League, and he is looking to kick on and help Walsall gain momentum in League Two.

“To get my first professional goal, it’s what you dream of,” said Earing

“I knew Brendan (Kiernan) would put a ball into the box, so it was just about anticipating it.

“Luckily, it fell to me and I put it away.

“We got the result as well. We dug in deep together and it was a good performance from us all.

“The gaffer came in at the end to say it felt like three points because of the way we played.

“Although it was a point, it felt like three, so hopefully we can build on that and get three points against Mansfield on Saturday.

“We’ll try to win the first 45 minutes, and the second 45. That’s the mindset.”

Earing was snapped up from non-league Halifax Town in the summer, having previously risen through the ranks at Bolton.

And following a pre-season that was disrupted by injury, he says he is getting sharper every week. His standout display at Valley Parade was his fourth start in a row.

“It was a slow pre-season for me as I was still coming back from an injury, something I developed at Halifax,” said Earing.

“But now I’m getting stronger each day. The gaffer has trusted me. He’s put me in the team and is playing me. I feel like I’m getting better with each game.

“It was a sticky start for us. We’re a new group and we’re all gelling together.

“But I feel like in the last couple of games, the performances have been better.

“We know what everyone here is capable of and I feel like we’re on the right track. Hopefully, that will continue.”

Boss Taylor, meanwhile, has urged Walsall to be ‘braver’ on the ball.

He added: “We need to be better with the ball and braver. I don’t mean taking unnecessary risks, but we have a clear philosophy.

“The players can all handle the ball. They’re all good footballers.