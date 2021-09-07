Matt Taylor: Jack Earing will shine for Walsall

By Joe Edwards

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has heaped praise on the ‘exceptionally talented’ Jack Earing and says the midfielder will only get better.

Earing opened his account for the Saddlers as they got a valuable point at Bradford.

It was the 22-year-old’s best showing since joining from Halifax in the summer, and Taylor said: “Jack handles the ball exceptionally well.

“He can move it off both feet, and I thought he was our most confident and competent player with the ball.

“You’ve also got to give it some context.

“Jack’s never played in a stadium like that before, with that amount of fans.

“So, for him to handle the pressure, step up and convert in the way he did – I thought he was a constant threat.

“The only thing I did say to him was that he turned a shot down twice, which I was a bit annoyed about. I’d like him to be more confident in his ability.

“We know Jack is an exceptionally talented footballer, who is young and only going to get better.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

