Matt Taylor: Jack Earing will shine for Walsall

Matt Taylor

Earing opened his account for the Saddlers as they got a valuable point at Bradford.

It was the 22-year-old’s best showing since joining from Halifax in the summer, and Taylor said: “Jack handles the ball exceptionally well.

“He can move it off both feet, and I thought he was our most confident and competent player with the ball.

“You’ve also got to give it some context.

“Jack’s never played in a stadium like that before, with that amount of fans.

“So, for him to handle the pressure, step up and convert in the way he did – I thought he was a constant threat.

“The only thing I did say to him was that he turned a shot down twice, which I was a bit annoyed about. I’d like him to be more confident in his ability.