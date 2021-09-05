Walsall 1 Bradford 1 - Player ratings

CARL RUSHWORTH
Nothing he could do about Watt’s opener. Made a few saves but was not that busy thanks to those in front of him.
Saves: 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Tested by Verman for a chunk of the first half, White tightened things up in the second period and was solid.
Solid: 7
ROLLIN MENAYESE
Has really staked a claim at centre-half. Dealt with everything that came his way, using his speed and strength superbly.
Superb: 8
MANNY MONTHE
When he is on song, Monthe is almost unbeatable. He was dominant in the air throughout and made lots of clearances.
Terrific: 8
STEPHEN WARD
Nous counts for a lot when in difficult situations, and Ward’s know-how helped Walsall grab an impressive point.
Experience: 7
LIAM KINSELLA
Kinsella really thrives in games like this. Chased every ball down with such enthusiasm and stopped Bradford from getting into a rhythm after the break.
Tenacious: 8
JOSS LABADIE
Some may have felt it was not a sending-off, but Labadie gave the referee a decision to make. Thankfully, Walsall passed the test but the skipper is now set to miss the next three games.
Sent off: 4
KIERAN PHILLIPS
Played on the right again with Wilkinson injured and Miller up front. Worked hard but not did not see much of the ball.
Worked hard: 6
JACK EARING
Undoubtedly his best display in a Walsall shirt yet. Not only did Earing score a fine goal, he dropped deep after Labadie’s dismissal and covered every blade of grass. Really stepped up to the plate and showed his quality at Valley Parade.
Star man: 9
BRENDAN KIERNAN
Got the assist for Earing’s goal with a fine cross. Did not stop running and had joy against Threlkeld down the left.
Assist: 7
GEORGE MILLER
Straight in for his debut, Miller’s effort could not be faulted either. Tired a bit in the second half before being substituted.
Effort: 6
SUBS
Tyrese Shade (for Miller, 63)
Gave Walsall an out-ball as he made a welcome return from injury. 6
Ash Taylor (for Kiernan, 84)
Helped see it through at the back. 6
Sam Perry (for Earing, 90)
N/A
Subs not used: Rose (gk), Mills, Bates, Osadebe