Walsall 1 Bradford 1 - Player ratings

Joe Edwards rates the players as Walsall pick up an impressive point at Bradford City.

Walsall celebrate Jack Earing's equaliser
CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing he could do about Watt’s opener. Made a few saves but was not that busy thanks to those in front of him.

Saves: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Tested by Verman for a chunk of the first half, White tightened things up in the second period and was solid.

Solid: 7

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Has really staked a claim at centre-half. Dealt with everything that came his way, using his speed and strength superbly.

Superb: 8

MANNY MONTHE

When he is on song, Monthe is almost unbeatable. He was dominant in the air throughout and made lots of clearances.

Terrific: 8

STEPHEN WARD

Nous counts for a lot when in difficult situations, and Ward’s know-how helped Walsall grab an impressive point.

Experience: 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Kinsella really thrives in games like this. Chased every ball down with such enthusiasm and stopped Bradford from getting into a rhythm after the break.

Tenacious: 8

JOSS LABADIE

Some may have felt it was not a sending-off, but Labadie gave the referee a decision to make. Thankfully, Walsall passed the test but the skipper is now set to miss the next three games.

Sent off: 4

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Played on the right again with Wilkinson injured and Miller up front. Worked hard but not did not see much of the ball.

Worked hard: 6

JACK EARING

Undoubtedly his best display in a Walsall shirt yet. Not only did Earing score a fine goal, he dropped deep after Labadie’s dismissal and covered every blade of grass. Really stepped up to the plate and showed his quality at Valley Parade.

Star man: 9

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Got the assist for Earing’s goal with a fine cross. Did not stop running and had joy against Threlkeld down the left.

Assist: 7

GEORGE MILLER

Straight in for his debut, Miller’s effort could not be faulted either. Tired a bit in the second half before being substituted.

Effort: 6

SUBS

Tyrese Shade (for Miller, 63)

Gave Walsall an out-ball as he made a welcome return from injury. 6

Ash Taylor (for Kiernan, 84)

Helped see it through at the back. 6

Sam Perry (for Earing, 90)

N/A

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Mills, Bates, Osadebe

Joe Edwards

