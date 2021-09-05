Walsall 1 Bradford 1 - Player ratings

Walsall celebrate Jack Earing's equaliser

CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing he could do about Watt’s opener. Made a few saves but was not that busy thanks to those in front of him.

Saves: 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Tested by Verman for a chunk of the first half, White tightened things up in the second period and was solid.

Solid: 7

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Has really staked a claim at centre-half. Dealt with everything that came his way, using his speed and strength superbly.

Superb: 8

MANNY MONTHE

When he is on song, Monthe is almost unbeatable. He was dominant in the air throughout and made lots of clearances.

Terrific: 8

STEPHEN WARD

Nous counts for a lot when in difficult situations, and Ward’s know-how helped Walsall grab an impressive point.

Experience: 7

LIAM KINSELLA

Kinsella really thrives in games like this. Chased every ball down with such enthusiasm and stopped Bradford from getting into a rhythm after the break.

Tenacious: 8

JOSS LABADIE

Some may have felt it was not a sending-off, but Labadie gave the referee a decision to make. Thankfully, Walsall passed the test but the skipper is now set to miss the next three games.

Sent off: 4

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Played on the right again with Wilkinson injured and Miller up front. Worked hard but not did not see much of the ball.

Worked hard: 6

JACK EARING

Undoubtedly his best display in a Walsall shirt yet. Not only did Earing score a fine goal, he dropped deep after Labadie’s dismissal and covered every blade of grass. Really stepped up to the plate and showed his quality at Valley Parade.

Star man: 9

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Got the assist for Earing’s goal with a fine cross. Did not stop running and had joy against Threlkeld down the left.

Assist: 7

GEORGE MILLER

Straight in for his debut, Miller’s effort could not be faulted either. Tired a bit in the second half before being substituted.

Effort: 6

SUBS

Tyrese Shade (for Miller, 63)

Gave Walsall an out-ball as he made a welcome return from injury. 6

Ash Taylor (for Kiernan, 84)

Helped see it through at the back. 6

Sam Perry (for Earing, 90)

N/A