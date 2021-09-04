Walsall continue to assess free agent market

By Joe Edwards

Matt Taylor says Walsall are continuing to look into the free-agent market but are yet to find what they want.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/08/21 .TRANMERE ROVERS V WALSALL.Walsall manager Matt Taylor.
The Saddlers – who were looking to build momentum at Bradford City today – have had a number of trialists recently.

And while the standard has been good, they remain on the hunt for someone who ticks the right boxes.

"If the right player turns up and fits in with the criteria we have for certain positions and certain players, of course it's something we'll look at," said Taylor.

"We're still seeing if there are players out there we can recruit, of course.

"It's always difficult when you're a footballer and going into an environment which is new to you.

"Instantly you want to impress, and we understand that.

"On the whole, the standard has been good, although I'd say we probably haven't seen enough of what we would want yet from certain players that have come in.

"But we've most definitely done quite a lot of work on that."

Walsall made 13 summer signings and while the transfer window has passed, they are allowed to bring in free agents.

"We've tried to make good decisions on players, which is tough," added Taylor.

"You have some difficult conversations with those players if it isn't right for the football club. That's the nature of the business."

