Bradford 1 Walsall 1 - Report

Matt Taylor's side saw skipper Joss Labadie shown a straight red card minutes before the interval at an almost 16,000-strong Valley Parade.

Coming just after Jack Earing had cancelled out Elliot Watt's opener, it meant the Saddlers had their backs against the wall throughout the second period.

But they came through the test with flying colours, never allowing the Bantams to build momentum in the final third.

A draw for Walsall but a result that given the circumstances feels like a win.

Now two unbeaten in League Two, Taylor's side appear to be heading in the right direction.

Walsall were dealt a blow as Conor Wilkinson, having scored the winner against Stevenage, missed out altogether in West Yorkshire after pulling his hamstring in training.

That meant George Miller – fresh from being signed on loan from Barnsley on deadline day – came straight in for his Saddlers bow.

Tyrese Shade was fit enough to return to the bench after several weeks on the sidelines.

Bradford, meanwhile, had Andy Cook – Walsall's top scorer in 2018/19 with 17 goals – leading the line.

Richard O'Donnell started between the sticks, too, while another ex-Saddler in Caolan Lavery was among the substitutes.

Taylor's lot started with intensity and won a succession of early corners as Stephen Ward saw a left-footed shot blocked and Earing had a cross deflect out of play.

Miller, playing as the main striker, was keen to press high while Labadie looked to set the tone in midfield.

It was Bradford, however, who took the lead 14 minutes into the encounter.

The hosts had already offered a few warnings as Cook, free at the far post, forced a sharp block from Monthe.

Gareth Evans and Paudie O'Connor also went close before former Wolves youngster Watt found the net in fine fashion.

Dropping kindly to him on the edge of the box, he unleashed a left-footed rasper that Carl Rushworth could do nothing about.

Walsall, though, appeared guilty of not closing down a short corner with enough vigour in the build-up to the sweet strike.

The Bantams had a great opportunity to double their advantage shortly afterwards.

Charles Vernam was causing problems with his fancy footwork and at the heart of a free-flowing move which ended with him, somehow, heading wide.

The Saddlers were particularly slow to react and let off the hook. They did, though, grow in confidence as the half progressed.

Having stopped trying to play it long and instead started to gradually get up the pitch, Earing looked particularly threatening.

And the No.10 would go on to a grab an equaliser, guiding Brendan Kiernan's low cross home with a clever first-time finish and opening his account for the club.

Walsall, in fairness, were good value for that leveller after a sustained period of pressure.

But the dynamic of the game swiftly changed as, within seconds of that goal, Labadie was dismissed.

Getting the ball initially but catching Evans with his studs on the follow-through, referee Ben Toner swiftly got out the red card.

The Saddlers are now set to be without him for the next three games.

More pressing, though, was keeping Bradford at bay in the second period and Taylor opted against a change, with Earing dropping deeper.

An enormous defensive effort was going to be required and Walsall were holding their own.

The Bantams, as expected, dominated possession but as the hour mark passed, the Saddlers had not been troubled too much.

They were still looking to create on the counter as well. Their first substitution was an attacking one as debutant Miller made way for Shade – seeking to give them an outlet down the right.

Walsall's 490 travelling fans were seeing both commitment and organisation, with Taylor's pack winning a series of fouls. The numerical disadvantage was not all that obvious.

Cook headed wide for the hosts, but they were not carving out many major opportunities.

Bradford turned to their bench as they chased a winner, with Oliver Crankshaw and Lavery – released by the Saddlers after the end of last season – introduced by Derek Adams.

Frustration levels were rising from the home faithful as Crankshaw was kept out from close range.

Walsall were defending superbly, it must be said, and introduced another player to the backline as Ash Taylor replaced Kiernan.

Sam Perry also came on for the fantastic Earing late on, with the Bantams responding by bringing on another striker in Theo Robinson.

Ultimately, the Saddlers held on for a tremendous draw. A huge show of character against one of the division's favourites. Taylor will be immensely proud.

Teams

Bradford (4-2-3-1): O'Donnell; Threlkeld; O'Connor, Canavan (c) (Robinson, 89), Ridehalgh; Watt, Evans (Crankshaw, 71); Gilliead, Cooke, Vernam (Lavery, 77); Cook

Subs not used: Hornby (gk), Songo'o, Foulds, Kelleher

Goal: Watt (14)

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; White, Menayese, Monthe, Ward; Kinsella, Labadie; Phillips, Earing (Perry, 90), Kiernan (Taylor, 84); Miller (Shade, 63)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Mills, Bates, Osadebe

Goal: Earing (43)

Attendance: 15,822 (490 Walsall fans)