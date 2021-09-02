Matt Taylor: Joss Labadie sets the Walsall standard

By Joe Edwards

Walsall chief Matt Taylor has expressed his delight over having skipper Joss Labadie back and feels he sets the standard for others to follow.

Labadie, a summer signing from Newport County, returned from a quad issue as the Saddlers beat Stevenage last weekend.

The 31-year-old midfielder put in a committed display as they got off the mark in League Two, and Taylor has highlighted his importance to the team.

“Joss, what he does is set the tone early on in the game,” said Taylor.

“It’s not necessarily what he does with the ball, but it’s how he leads.

“It’s how he sets examples for other players on the pitch.

“I didn’t know whether he would last 90 minutes, but he managed to last so testament to him. I was really pleased with his performance.”

Taylor added: “He’s a proper man that I’m extremely proud to have given the opportunity to be captain of this club.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

