Conor Wilkinson out to lead the goal charge for Walsall

Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson – Matt Taylor’s first signing as boss – scored an excellent solo goal to seal a much-welcome win over Stevenage last weekend.

It took the 26-year-old six games to open his account and while he found that period frustrating, he is determined to better his work from last term with Leyton Orient.

He netted 12 in League Two for them, and 15 in all competitions, and now wants to lead the goal charge for Walsall.

“It took its time,” admitted Wilkinson.

“I feel like I’ve been unlucky as I’ve had a few chances. When you’re a striker and things are going for you, they’re going for you.

“When it’s tough, it’s tough. You don’t doubt yourself, but you’re not on cloud nine where I was last season when everything I was hitting was going into the net.

“It’s took its time, but it’s finally gone in the back of the net, and long may it continue now. Hopefully, I can repeat last season and more.”

The Saddlers have not been free-flowing in attack yet this term, and with the transfer window closed, some fans are concerned over whether there is enough firepower in the squad.

George Miller did arrive on loan from Barnsley on deadline day, though, and Wilkinson is confident they will improve as a forward unit.

He has enjoyed playing alongside Huddersfield loanee Kieran Phillips so far as well.

“Kieran is a great player,” said Wilkinson. “We just need to grasp as a front three what we’re good at and how we’re going to affect teams week in and week out.

“The gaffer has been working with us, and we’re only going to get better.

“Hopefully, we can get on the training ground and we’re all in good form for Saturday.”

Wilkinson has been buoyed by the support of his dad, who has been travelling from London, at home games. The attacker has got man of the match in front of him twice.

Next up is a trip to Bradford City this weekend and, despite the slow start, Wilkinson remains positive over what Walsall could achieve this season.

“I think everyone knew at the start of the season our goal was promotion – to be up there, in and around it,” he added.

“We didn’t get the best start, but teams have had starts like this and got promoted still.