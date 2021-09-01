Saddlers Social: Walsall fans on finally getting off the mark

Conor Wilkinson celebrates his goal in the win over Stevenage

Nick Etheridge

If ever there was an advert for League Two football then Saturday was just that. It was a real battle full of effort and determination. Thankfully, the one bit of quality in the game saw Conor Wilkinson score his first goal for the club to set him, and us, up and running.

The most pleasing thing for me was that time and again over the years we would have lost a game like that by being bullied on the pitch. This crop of players have some extra physicality about them that won’t allow the opposition to intimidate them.

Manny Monthe had his best game in a Walsall shirt, with a big part of that being down to him being paired with Rollin Menayese. Ash Taylor and Monthe are too similar to be paired together but the pace of Menayese allowed Monthe to play his usual ‘kick it, head it’ style.

The second half we were put under a lot of pressure, but Stevenage were resulted to efforts from outside the box, showing how well those two defended as a pair.

Part of the reason for the pressure being applied was not having a real outlet up top. Kieran Phillips tried his best but it’s unfair to expect a youngster to be the main focal point when it isn’t his natural game.

If we can get someone up top who can hold the ball up – it would have to be a free agent now if George Miller does not provide that – and bring the likes of Wilkinson and the improving Jack Earing into play, we will look a far more dangerous outfit.

Stuart Cox

Three points on Saturday was a huge relief! The performance in the first half was much better than some of the awful shows of late, although the bar really wasn’t set high.

Second half we faded badly and could have quite easily ended up with just a point or even worse.

The stats show that we are really not creating much up front at all and many people are quick to blame the forward line (or lack of it), but you have to look at the service they are getting too.

Phillips is raw but given the opportunities I’m sure he will put his chances away. Wilkinson has shown that he is a talented footballer when used in his favoured position, but the goal he scored was created by himself.

Sadly, I don’t see Rory Holden returning in the near future and he is the one player who can unlock defences with that killer pass.

The transfer window shut with us making one signing when we really needed a couple more.

I wish Miller all the best and think he could be a very useful signing, but he will need the service that our forward line has been crying out for.

Andy Cook vs Monthe will be interesting on Saturday, but I’m pretty sure the striker we would all love to have back will get one over on us.

Chris Saunders

A 1-0 win is always a good result in football. A clean sheet and often the winning team feels like they have really earned the result, ultimately though it’s three points. Right now getting those on the board is all that matters and hopefully this is the start of many rolling in.

Whilst playing free-flowing football is something we want to aspire to, this must come second at the moment to getting some momentum with results. Once we have this foundation in place of knowing how to win, then we can add the flair into the performances.

As for the squad we have assembled, I know people want big names or proven players but that doesn’t always guarantee success. I also think some of our early business this summer was very good and I think giving us a chance to see how we click as a unit is wise.

I just hope as a squad we aren’t one or two players short of where we need to be.

Roberto Petrucco

Without sounding too downbeat, that was a disappointing way to end the transfer window after a very bright start. People are unhappy with the club for the lack of late signings, but that is the Walsall way.

There were two things that I had to remember, especially yesterday. Firstly, Walsall captured some very good players early this window, and the calibre of signing has, on the whole, been good.

Secondly, we have just finished in 19th position, and have struggled to get up and running this season. At present, we are not an attractive prospect.