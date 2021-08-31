Matt Taylor wants more from Conor Wilkinson

SPORT PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 28/8/21 WALSALL VS STEVENAGE Conor Wilkinson celebrates the opening goal..

Wilkinson came up with a superb solo effort as the Saddlers got their first win of the League Two season against Stevenage at the weekend.

But Taylor feels the 26-year-old – his first signing earlier this summer – is capable of reaching another level given how much talent he has.

"Conor's exceptionally gifted," said the Walsall chief.

"What Conor has got is something not many players at this level have got.

"Without being disrespectful to any player, Conor's got guile and style. He has soft feet, a soft touch.

"But Conor needs to do more. I've told him that.

"It's nothing I haven't said to him, but he needs to do more because if he does more, he becomes more influential.

"He scored the goal that won the game and competed much better than he has done.

"From my perspective, that's a real positive.

Wilkinson scored 15 goals for Leyton Orient last season and Taylor hopes his first for Walsall can spark another hot streak, with their next test being at Bradford on Saturday.

"I know that he's got the ability," added Taylor.

"Some of the outrageous stuff he does in training, it's natural to him.