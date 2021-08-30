Walsall boss Matt Taylor working to get targets 'over the line'

Walsall manager Matt Taylor

Taylor, having enjoyed his first win as boss against Stevenage on Saturday, wants to add more attackers to his squad.

The window closes tomorrow at 11pm but the Saddlers head coach remains calm as he said: “Do we want good footballers at this club? Yes. Have we got space in the squad for them? Yes.

“But what we’ve not done to this point is panic.

"There’s been lots of conversations I’ve had with Jamie (Fullarton, technical director) and the rest of the coaching staff.

“We have our targets. It’s just a case now of getting them over the line.

"We’ve signed 12 players. We’ve done lots of really good business, so the next thing is to continue to try make sure we can strengthen the group of players we’ve got.

“But I’m really happy with the group. I’d love everyone fit and hopefully we’ll get closer to that soon.”

Walsall’s search for reinforcements could potentially go past the deadline as they have had ‘quite a lot’ of free agents on trial over recent weeks.

Taylor added: “We’re still looking and have had quite a lot of trialists in the building.

“But if we’re going to add to this group and the togetherness they’re creating, it’s got to be a good person and a good player.