Walsall chief Matt Taylor: Earn the right to play our own game

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers went into today’s clash with Stevenage looking for their first win under Taylor.

And the head coach is looking for his squad to step up after a four-game winless run.

“We need to be better at being us,” said Taylor.

“That takes time but at that moment we don’t have that time.

“We have to deliver on the pitch. What we have to do better than we did against Hartlepool, is earn the right to play.

“It is about working hard, nullifying the opposition and then being brave.

“When we get chances, we need to score goals.

“I have no doubt that will happen but it is taking a little longer than we would all have liked.”

Taylor stepped in at Walsall as part of a major summer revamp which also saw Jamie Fullarton arrive as technical director, with 12 new players up to yet joining as well.

He says his group are desperate to bring the good times back to the Banks’s Stadium after a difficult few years for the club.

A lack of ruthlessness in the final third, though, has cost them over the first few weeks of the campaign.

“I have been in their position. I understand the emotion they feel,” added Taylor.

“The reason they have the emotion is because they are so desperate to be successful. That in itself is a real plus.

“The players must continue to feel belief. Games ebb and flow.

“Even at Hartlepool we created enough chances to get something from it.

“There are times when the opposition push us hard and we need to stay resolute in those moments.