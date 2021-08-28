Walsall boss Matt Taylor tells Jack Earing to relax

Jack Earing

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is aiming to establish himself in the EFL having joined the Saddlers from non-league Halifax Town.

Earing had featured in all four of Walsall’s League Two fixtures heading into today’s visit of Stevenage but while pleased with his overall contribution, boss Taylor believes the Bolton academy product has occasionally been guilty of overthinking.

He said: “I like how confident he is. He is another player who, if not trying to hard, is thinking too much.

“You find when players get into a rhythm they make decisions based on instinct. That is what we are trying to do at the moment.

“We want players who are instinctive, though we realise there are situations where they can’t be.

“Jack is a player we have huge confidence in. This season is, if you like, his breakthrough season in the league.

“I think we are very fortunate to have him. We believe he has extreme potential.”

The Saddlers went into today’s game with only one point from their opening four fixtures but Earing, one of 12 signings so far this window, believes one result is all that’s needed to turn things around.

“I think the performances, apart from the Hartlepool game, have been OK,” he said. “Once we get that first win to get our season underway the fans will see the only way is up.