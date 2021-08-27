Walsall in the hunt for deals

Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

Taylor remains eager to bolster his attacking ranks with particular focus on adding a striker but concedes the Saddlers must remain patient in what is a competitive market.

Asked about whether the club was any closer to signing another forward he replied: “You would have to ask the players we are after.

“What I will say is we are doing everything we possibly can to secure the players we want. But the players we want have other options as well.

“Sometimes you have to wait but what I won’t do is panic. The group of players we have at the moment, in my opinion, are more than capable of achieving what we want.