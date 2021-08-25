Matt Taylor: Conor Wilkinson will get goals for Walsall

Conor Wilkinson

The Saddlers have struggled in front of goal so far this season, scoring twice in four League Two games.

But Taylor has high hopes for Wilkinson, who netted 15 times in the division for Leyton Orient last term, as he said: “Conor was the first signing that we made.

“Conor, last season, was successful and scored lots of goals. I feel he will do so again this season.

“What I’ll say about Conor and Kieran (Phillips) as our two centre forwards, they can play across a number of positions.

“We’re exceptionally fortunate to have players who have that versatility.

“You can play Conor as a No.9, No.7, No.11 or a No.10.

“So, from my perspective, he is someone who will get sharper as the season progresses.”

Wilkinson has played as both the main striker and advanced playmaker for Walsall, who also want to add to their frontline before the window shuts, over recent weeks.

Taylor added: “You see him in training and the goals he scores.