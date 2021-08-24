Talking points: The issues behind Walsall's struggling start

Conor Wilkinson shows his frustration in defeat at Hartlepool

A difficult start to the campaign has seen a few issues arise for Matt Taylor.

And here, we go over the main Saddlers talking points.

Lack of ruthlessness

In all of Walsall’s matches so far, chances have gone begging.

Of course, no team will convert every opportunity they create, but the Saddlers have certainly lacked a cutting edge – and been made to pay for it.

The performance at Hartlepool was well below par for large spells but they actually started well, with Jack Earing dragging a shot wide while crosses from wingers Kieran Phillips and Brendan Kiernan just missed their intended targets.

Attempts have been snatched at, though.

Walsall need at least one more forward, that seems pretty clear, but those currently in the squad have to step up as well.

Two goals in four matches, they cannot keep going at that rate if they wish to do anything significant this term.

Passing problems

While results have not gone as the Saddlers would have wanted or expected, they have an identity.

Lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation, Walsall have been keen to build from the back and move the ball forward quickly.

That determination to play out from defence, though, has landed them in hot water.

A key example was at Hartlepool when Stephen Ward passed it to Liam Kinsella in a crowded area.

Kinsella lost the ball deep in his own half and Gavan Holahan’s shot was then blocked by Ash Taylor’s arm, with Pools tucking away the resulting penalty.

As head coach Taylor alluded to afterwards, even though they want to play in the right way, sometimes you just to have hoof it long.

The Saddlers have been the architects of their own downfall at times.

Still gelling

This is a new-look Walsall squad including 12 summer signings – and it has looked that way.

Relationships are still forming on the pitch and there have been some instances where players have not been on the same wavelength – coming short rather than running in behind, for example.

A few early injuries have not helped in that regard, with skipper Joss Labadie and on-loan Leicester winger Tyrese Shade not involved in the last two matches.

Rory Holden, who is a key player when fit, continues to be missed too.

Looking at the positives, Carl Rushworth has been impressive in goal, and others such as Brendan Kiernan have shown nice glimpses.