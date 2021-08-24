Stephen Ward: Walsall have to improve fast

Stephen Ward

While still early days, Matt Taylor’s Saddlers are without a win after four games.

That leaves them 23rd in the table and veteran Ward said: “We don’t have players who will shy away from anything.

“We haven’t started well enough. That’s a fact. The table doesn’t lie.

“We need to get better at both ends of the pitch.

“We need to be more resolute and make better decisions on the ball, and we need to score more goals. It’s as simple as that.

“We know we have the talent in the dressing room to do that.”

Walsall are hoping to grab their first win under Taylor against Stevenage this coming Saturday.

Ward added: “Maybe there’s a lack of confidence at the minute as we haven’t won yet, but us experienced lads have to keep everyone in good spirits.