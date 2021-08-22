Hartlepool 2 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 21/08/2021..Hartlepool United FC V Walsall FC. W: Hayden White in the thick of it..

CARL RUSHWORTH

A little too eager and his distribution was not the best either. The Brighton loanee made a few saves to stop Hartlepool from adding to their tally, at least. 5

HAYDEN WHITE

Joined attacks early on but offered little after that. Appeared to lose confidence – along with everyone else. 5

ASH TAYLOR

A day to forget for the centre-half. Beaten far too easily by Burey for the opener and then gave away the penalty which Featherstone converted. Taken off shortly after Pools' second. 4

ROLLIN MENAYESE

Performed better than defensive partner Taylor but also had some worrying moments. Got booked as Walsall struggled to play it out from the back. 5

STEPHEN WARD

Wore the armband but did not influence things greatly. Hardly got out of his own half in the second period. 5

SAM PERRY

The 19-year-old got the nod again in midfield but was unable to get in the swing of things. Replaced by Osadebe. 5

LIAM KINSELLA

Guilty of giving the ball away cheaply in the run-up to Pools' penalty. Failed to have any impact going forward. 5

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Barely involved at all. Made one cross which was too powerful for Kiernan but saw little of the ball afterwards. Did not make enough runs, it seemed. 4

JACK EARING

Again, decent start but really dropped off. Wilkinson resorted to dropping deep as Earing had stopped linking things up. Looked leggy as the game went on. 4

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Kiernan was the one trying to make things happen. He did not have lots of joy but his solo run and cross to Wilkinson was Walsall's best bit of play. 6

CONOR WILKINSON

Saw a header tipped over but remains goalless. Has a habit of dropping deep and leaving that space between the posts. Needs help or a change in role. 5

SUBS

EMMANUEL OSADEBE (FOR PERRY, 55)

Saw tame shot roll wide. 5

MANNY MONTHE (FOR TAYLOR, 63)

OK but Pools still threatened. 5