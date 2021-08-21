Hartlepool 2 Walsall 0 - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 21/08/2021..Hartlepool United FC V Walsall FC. W: Liam Kinsella V H: Mark Shelton.

The Saddlers' third defeat from four League Two games this term had a familiar feel to it.

They had early opportunities at Victoria Park but after failing to take any of them, Pools put them to the sword.

Walsall were at sixes and sevens in defence throughout, with Tyler Burey breezing past Ash Taylor to open the scoring.

Taylor – who endured an afternoon to forget – then handled the ball in the area shortly after the break for a penalty, which ex-Saddler Nicky Featherstone coolly converted to make sure of the three points.

Hartlepool could have, and really should have, got more goals but were untroubled by a toothless attack in the second half.

Walsall need to improve vastly if they wish to be successful this campaign.

The 300 travelling fans make the long trip home with very little, if anything, to look at positively. This was nowhere near good enough.

Walsall named an unchanged starting line-up from their agonising 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe.

Skipper Joss Labadie and on-loan winger Tyrese Shade, who both missed that game through injury, were not risked. Stephen Ward wore the armband again after turning 36 on Friday.

Hartlepool, meanwhile, had two former Saddlers players in their XI – captain Featherstone and defender Gary Liddle.

Kieran Phillips

Taylor would have been pretty pleased with the start his side made in County Durham, creating a few half-chances.

The first saw the ball fall to Jack Earing, who dragged his shot from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

Hayden White was keen to push forward from right-back and played a part in Walsall's next opportunity.

His clever through-ball released Kieran Phillips, whose cross was too powerful for Brendan Kiernan to reach.

And in another move, Kiernan's cut-back from the left just evaded Conor Wilkinson.

It was encouraging stuff from the Saddlers but they had to be careful not to carry on the frustrating theme of their previous games – lacking a cutting edge.

Lo and behold, it was Pools who went ahead.

Stopper Taylor was caught flat-footed as Burey skipped past the centre-half before finding the top corner. A fine finish, but he had it far too easy – Taylor beaten all ends up.

Walsall almost came up with an instant response. Kiernan went on a mazy run and his deft delivery found Wilkinson, whose glancing header was superbly tipped over by Ben Killip.

But for the rest of the first period, the Saddlers were well off the pace. Heads dropped, movement stopped and Hartlepool were strolling.

Conor Wilkinson in the air

When Walsall did have the ball, they were often getting themselves tied up in knots – a prime example seeing Rollin Menayese booked after indecisiveness from both him and defensive partner Taylor.

Wilkinson, the No.9, was regularly seen dropping into his own half just to feel involved as Earing's presence faded significantly. Wingers Phillips and Kiernan were not in the game either.

There was no cohesion and a swift improvement was required in the second period to have any chance.

With Emmanuel Osadebe being the only attacking option on the bench as the Saddlers' search for more forward options continues, Taylor stuck to his guns.

Pools carried on dominating play as well.

Will Goodwin went close with a glancing header and Mark Shelton put another one over before Dave Challinor's side – thanks to more lackadaisical play from Walsall – doubled their advantage from the penalty spot.

Liam Kinsella was robbed of the ball deep in his own half and, compounding that error, Taylor handled Gavan Holohan's goal-bound attempt in the box.

The grateful Featherstone then made no mistake from 12 yards.

Rollin Menayese

Osadebe had come on for the Saddlers just before that goal, replacing Sam Perry, and tried to make something happen.

He had options left and right after a solid tackle from Kinsella but opted to go alone, with his tame shot rolling wide of the target.

Manny Monthe came on for Taylor at the back as Walsall aimed to shore things up and restore some pride. They did stop Pools from grabbing a third as well – but more through luck than anything else.

David Ferguson was about to make it 3-0 but his sweet strike was inadvertently blocked by team-mate Burey.

Ferguson also blazed one high and wide from another counter-attack towards the end.

No two ways about it, this was a dismal display from the Saddlers and they got exactly what they deserved.

Another striker is desperately needed and defensively, they were all over the shop. Head coach Taylor has sizeable problems to solve – and fast.

Teams

Hartlepool (3-5-2): Killip; Byrne, Liddle, Francis-Angol; Sterry, Featherstone, Shelton, Holohan, Ferguson; Burey (Molyneux, 72), Goodwin (Ogle, 89)

Subs not used: Mitchell (gk), Odusina, Smith, Daly, Cullen

Goals: Burey (22), Featherstone (pen, 57)

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; White, Taylor (Monthe, 63), Menayese, Ward (c); Kinsella, Perry (Osadebe, 55); Phillips, Earing, Kiernan; Wilkinson

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Mills, Bates, Willis

Attendance: 4,677 (300 Walsall fans)