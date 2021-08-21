Carl Rushworth loving life on loan at Walsall

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 17/08/2021..WALSALL FC V Scunthorpe. W: Carl Rushworth in the air..

The 20-year-old, having come in from Brighton, has caught the eye between the sticks so far.

And ahead of the Saddlers’ game at Hartlepool today, he said: “I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“Anything that’s going to be thrown at me, it’s just going to help me adapt to different styles of play.

“It’s been a really good test so far and I guess it’s just going to keep getting harder and harder.

“I think the lads have helped me out massively, with there being so many new lads coming in as well. I feel as though I fit in really well.”

Rushworth has kept Jack Rose out of the side over the first few weeks of the campaign.

He is also loving playing in front of crowds – even away fans giving him stick – as he added: “I like to give the banter out and suck in all the atmosphere. I feed off it.

“I don’t want to just get given loads and shy away from it.