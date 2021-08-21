Carl Rushworth loving life on loan at Walsall

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

On-loan keeper Carl Rushworth is ‘enjoying every minute’ at Walsall – and is keen to keep impressing in League Two.

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 17/08/2021..WALSALL FC V Scunthorpe. W: Carl Rushworth in the air..
SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 17/08/2021..WALSALL FC V Scunthorpe. W: Carl Rushworth in the air..

The 20-year-old, having come in from Brighton, has caught the eye between the sticks so far.

And ahead of the Saddlers’ game at Hartlepool today, he said: “I’m enjoying every minute of it.

“Anything that’s going to be thrown at me, it’s just going to help me adapt to different styles of play.

“It’s been a really good test so far and I guess it’s just going to keep getting harder and harder.

“I think the lads have helped me out massively, with there being so many new lads coming in as well. I feel as though I fit in really well.”

Rushworth has kept Jack Rose out of the side over the first few weeks of the campaign.

He is also loving playing in front of crowds – even away fans giving him stick – as he added: “I like to give the banter out and suck in all the atmosphere. I feed off it.

“I don’t want to just get given loads and shy away from it.

“I really enjoy it, to be fair. It’s better than it being silent.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News