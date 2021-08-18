Saddlers Social: Walsall fans on start to the new season

Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Nick Etheridge

Well, it’s fair to say that things haven’t really started the way we thought they would. Ideally, I’d like to see a few more points on the board but it’s important to look at the wider picture.

With pre-season being disrupted by two games being cancelled, Taylor is clearly still trying to work out his best 11. Couple this with the fact that he’s managed less than a handful of first-team games shows that it was probably unfair to expect us to hit the ground running.

There are still a few holes in the squad that desperately need fixing. It’s no surprise either that those holes are in the forward positions.

We seem desperately thin on options from the bench to change a game, meaning the likes of Conor Wilkinson and Kieran Phillips are going to be called upon every game. With those two in particular there are signs of a good player in each of them – Taylor just needs to find out where best to play them.

Wilkinson looks good when he drops deep and gets the ball. The problem is that he comes so deep at times that we end up playing with an extra midfielder and no focal point up top. Hopefully Jack Earing can build on his promising full debut and ease the burden a little.

Taylor made a smart move in bringing some experienced pros into the squad, but they need to step up now and start helping out in terms of game management.

There are no two ways about it that Scunthorpe were a poor team. After we went 1-0 we should have really gone after them but instead we retreated deeper and deeper and let them grow into the game.

A second goal would have killed the game off and given the team some much-needed confidence.

Instead we are chasing that first win which will be starting to feel like a weight on our shoulders if we don’t get it on Saturday.

Stuart Cox

It's not been a great start has it? A pre-season full of optimism has started to dwindle with results not going our way in the first four games.

We played well at Tranmere without a cutting edge – a similar story against Doncaster and Scunthorpe. Barely any shots on target during any of those games.

Leigh Pomlett, Jamie Fullarton and Taylor need to do something before the end of the window as neither one of our forward players are target men – Wilkinson has said from the minute he joined that his position is on the right, cutting in, and Phillips is just cutting his teeth in the professional game.

Do we look better than last season? In spells yes, although a lot of the pretty football against Scunthorpe was played in our own half.

I do have confidence that we will turn the corner, but the current system we are trying to play doesn't suit the players that we have up top.

The games have been crying out for Rory Holden but I think we have to be realistic here and not rely on him coming back anytime soon. Not sure what his latest injury is – a recurrence of the old one or a new setback – but we certainly have missed his creativity.

We need one or two more faces and a tactical plan B and C for when things aren't going our way.

Robert Dearn

It was not the start that either the club or the fans wanted. One point from a potential nine, and issues off the pitch too have made for a slow start.

The team need a bit more belief in themselves. They had more than enough about them to secure the three points against Scunthorpe, however there was something lacking towards the end of the game.

Confidence is not there to see out a narrow 1-0 win, but there are signs that once they gel more, they will be a good team.

Forest Green are a side that will be pushing for promotion, and that was clear to see with their organisation and play, and it is what Walsall must strive to aim for.

Taylor still has a couple of big signings left to make, especially going forward. The team looked very thin on the bench against Scunthorpe, with only Emmanuel Osadebe there as an attacking player. With just under two weeks until the transfer window ends, the club have work to do.

I will end on a slight positive. After a poor match day experience against Forest Green, there was an improvement against Scunthorpe, with things generally running smoother.

This still needs to keep improving, but credit to the club, they listened to the fans' frustrations, and have started trying to rectify them.

Rob Harvey

So not the greatest start to the season and a lot of optimism that had been built up in pre-season seems to be dwindling fast.

One point from the opening three league games isn’t fantastic given all the talk before the season of wanting to get out of the league, but there are 43 league games remaining and it’s too early to be all doom and gloom.

The team is new and will take a few more games to bed in properly, so as the old saying goes I’ll give them 10 games before judging them properly. My personal view is that the team are improving in terms of cohesion, and you can see bits and pieces every game that show improvement from the games before.

I also think that Taylor doesn’t actually know his best XI yet, though, which might lead to a very inconsistent season if we can’t get a settled starting team in the near future.

It might take a bit longer than expected to get to where we want to be, but I have faith in Taylor to get us there. Keep supporting the lads, and here’s to our first three points against Hartlepool on Saturday. Fingers crossed!

Chris Saunders

The return of football is always a good thing but results can certainly make it deflating. I know issues off the pitch need looking at and addressing quickly but on the pitch is just so crucial.

The first game was a tough one, especially with so many changes over the summer, and it was an OK start albeit with no points returned. Then we went out of the cup but held our own and then some against a team in a higher division.

It all came crashing down in our first home league game and it certainly wasn’t the result anyone wanted. We then got a point against Scunthorpe but really should have grabbed all three.

Simply put the next couple of games are crucial to pick up some valuable points but also some confidence and momentum.