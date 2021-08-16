Walsall issue apology to fans over Banks's Stadium issues

Banks's Stadium.

The Saddlers' first League Two game in front of supporters for almost 18 months saw them lose 3-1 to Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Away from the pitch, lots of fans endured long queues due to ticket scanners not working while there were also complaints over a lack of refreshments and poor cleanliness.

Walsall, who host Scunthorpe tomorrow night (7.45pm), have issued an apology and vowed to make a number of improvements to 'put this right'.

The Saddlers said in a club statement: "The club would like to apologise on record unreservedly to supporters for issues experienced at our recent game versus Forest Green Rovers.

"We are aware that a combination of staffing and technical difficulties gave rise to a wholly unsatisfactory matchday experience for many supporters and we are working extremely hard to put this right."

Walsall have highlighted several areas they need to work on, including 'ironing out any bugs' with their cashless payment system.

They are also looking to increase the number of hospitality staff, 'resolve all issues' with turnstile access and improve cleanliness in 'all areas of the stadium'.

The Saddlers added: "As we come out of the Covid-19 pandemic we are facing significant logistical challenges to deliver the experience supporters rightly deserve.

"However, rather than look for excuses, we will look to make changes (based on supporter feedback) to improve the experience across all areas.