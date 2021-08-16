Walsall 1 Forest Green 3 - Player ratings

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/08/21 .WALSALL V FOREST GREEN.Brendan Kiernan and Udoka Godwin-Malife..

CARL RUSHWORTH

Mixed bag for on-loan Brighton keeper. Two superb saves from Matt Stevens and Jack Aitchison kept deficit respectable. But seemed reticent with set-pieces and while confidence with the ball at his feet is refreshing, he needs to rein it in. 7

ZAK MILLS

Defended well, indeed Forest Green rarely threatened from his flank, but offered very little going forward. Had established a promising link-up with Tyrese Shade in the midweek cup game but that vanished here. 6

ASH TAYLOR

Struggled to cope with Forest Green’s impressive strike duo of Jamille Matt and Stevens. Unlucky not to equalise straight after visitors’ opener with a powerful header cleared off the line. 5

MANNY MONTHE

Looked uncomfortable with the ball at his feet on a number of occasions faced with Forest Green’s fairly frequent high press, particularly in the first half. Gave away a silly penalty that made the deficit irretrievable. 5

STEPHEN WARD

Overwhelmed at times with the frequency and quality of Forest Green attacks down his flank. Actually began well going forward in the opening 20 minutes but the veteran struggled thereafter. 5

JOSS LABADIE

Skipper seemed on a one-man mission to energise Walsall in the first half but was lucky to escape a caution for some meaty and occasionally mistimed challenges. Withdrawn in the second half with a possible niggle. 6

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Does not appear suited to the hustle and bustle of central midfield. Touch was poor and lost possession too often. Through-ball for a Phillips chance showed what he can offer further forward. 4

TYRESE SHADE

As impressive as he was in Walsall’s opening two games, the Leicester loanee was anonymous here. Barely had a touch of note down the right flank and was replaced at half-time. 4

CONOR WILKINSON

By far Walsall’s brightest spark going forward. Hit the post with an absolute pearler, unfortunate to see another effort blocked and comfortable dribbling forward throughout. Just needs more help. 7

BRENDAN KIERNAN

Lovely goal to break Walsall’s duck for the season in stoppage time, even if it meant nothing in terms of the game. Threatened intermittently – the pace is there but needs to work on his decision-making. 6

KIERAN PHILLIPS

Very unlucky to have been denied an equaliser by a superb Luke McGee save just before Rovers’ second. Impressed in the first half and looked a likely source of a goal but faded after the break. 6

SUBSTITUTES

JACK EARING (FOR SHADE, 46)

Marginally better and more involved than Shade, the man he replaced, but still struggled to stamp any authority on proceedings. 5

LIAM KINSELLA (FOR LABADIE, 56)

Fans behind the dugout asked for his introduction. Got stuck in when he came on after the break and Saddlers stalwart surely merits a start. 6