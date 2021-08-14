Walsall boss Matt Taylor: No timeframe for Rory Holden return

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 14/08/21 .WALSALL V FOREST GREEN.Walsall manager Matt Taylor...

Walsall did at least register the first competitive goal of Taylor’s reign three games in but Brendan Kiernan’s stoppage-time strike was a mere consolation as the Saddlers fell 3-1.

They paid the price for failings at both ends of the pitch, conceding three times in 25 first-half minutes and once again wasting opportunities in front of goal.

Taylor had hoped to welcome back playmaker Holden – who has played just twice in 2021 – from a knee problem before the game but confirmed that the player has suffered a setback in his recovery.

“He’s had a recurrence unfortunately. I’m really, really disappointed, as is Rory – he won’t be available for the next game (at home to Scunthorpe on Tuesday),” said Taylor.

“I can’t give you any more information than that other than from my perspective I would love him to be available, to be in the squad and affect the game on the pitch. Unfortunately that’s not the case.

“The physios are dealing with it but all the information I can give you is that he’s not fit to be involved.”

The defeat leaves Taylor with problems to solve at both ends of the pitch after their struggles at the back against Rovers, with Carl Rushworth making several saves to limit the visitors to three goals.

Taylor added: “They took their opportunities, we didn’t – and at the moment, that’s the difference for us.