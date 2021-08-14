Honesty is the best policy for Walsall boss Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor

There is a positive feel at the Saddlers after the appointment of Taylor and an overhaul of the squad this summer, with 12 new players coming in.

And the head coach is keen to make that connection between the team and supporters as strong as possible.

“The fans are very knowledgeable and understand the football club,” said Taylor, who was looking to get off the mark in League Two against Forest Green Rovers today.

“They have a far greater knowledge about the club than I do.

“It’s important for the players to know and understand that.

“I’d like to think I have a slight connection with the fans now. I haven’t been a player at this club and therefore, what I’ve got to do is form those connections.

“I think being honest with people goes a long way, telling them the truth.

“That’s what we’ve tried to do, where the chairman has been brilliant as well.

“I think it’s important to be visible and be honest with people. That’s part of my role, to be genuine.

“Whether people agree or disagree with what I say, it’s coming from the right place and I’m telling the truth. That’s a big thing for me.

“And that’s not just with the press, with the fans, but it’s with the players too.

“It’s a core value of mine, for us to be honest with each other.

“Telling the truth, especially in football, that doesn’t happen very often. So, it’s vitally important we build as a club and form those connections with the fans as quickly as possible.”

Walsall were clapped off the pitch against both Tranmere and Doncaster, and Taylor added: “Hopefully, fans can see there’s an identity we’re trying to build and see the players have roles and responsibilities, both on and off the ball.

“And also, hopefully they understand we’re going to get better.

“It’s a process that doesn’t come at the flick of a switch, but the players are working towards something.