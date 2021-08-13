Brendan Kiernan: Hard work will pay off for Walsall

Brendan Kiernan

After positive performances against both Tranmere in League Two last weekend and Doncaster in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, the Saddlers are looking for their first competitive win under Matt Taylor.

Kiernan has been encouraged by their early displays and says they go into this clash feeling confident.

“We’re still getting used to each other’s games, but we’re enjoying it,” said the 28-year-old, who has started both matches so far.

“We’ve got to know each other on and off the pitch. I’ve been getting used to knowing what runs players make, what areas they like to get into.

“The gaffer has got his ideas across to us new boys, so it’s been good.

“At the moment, we’re taking on information well and have things to build on. We were disappointed to lose on penalties against Doncaster, but the spirit of the group is there.

“We’re definitely encouraged, and building those relationships will hopefully allow us to go one better against Forest Green.

“The atmosphere in the camp is good and positive.

“We’re hoping to start seeing the fruits of our labour now.”

Kiernan is getting used to life at Walsall having come in as one of 12 summer signings.

The left-sided attacker is taking in as much as he can from Stephen Ward in particular and hopes to form a successful partnership with the former Wolves man down that flank.

“It’s been enjoyable. He’s always talking,” said Kiernan.

“Obviously he’s been there and done it and knows what he’s doing.

“You can only learn from someone like Wardy, who has played at the highest level.

“He always talks to us all about working out ways to win and how to impact games. He talks to us on and off the pitch.”

Kiernan is expected to start again for Walsall, who are due to run the rule over Joss Labadie

after the skipper limped off against Doncaster.

The Saddlers hope to have Rory Holden back involved but Hayden White is a doubt.

Forest Green come into the game after beating Sutton United in the league and then Bristol City, on penalties, in the cup.

“Any time I’ve played, Forest Green have always had a good team,” said Kiernan.

“We’ve got to keep one eye on them and what they can bring, but we’ll focus on what we do well.

“If we put that into practice, I think we’ll give them a good game and a good account of ourselves.”

He added: “The standard of training has been really high – and my main goal is to take that from training into matches.