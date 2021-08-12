‘Fearless’ Walsall goalkeeper Carl Rushworth impresses Matt Taylor

Carl Rushworth in penalty action.

Rushworth – on loan from Brighton – has been given the Saddlers' No.1 shirt and started the first two games of the season.

He shone in Tuesday's eventual Carabao Cup exit to Doncaster on penalties after another impressive display at Tranmere in League Two.

And Taylor said on the 20-year-old: "What you see with Carl is that he has no fear. That's a great thing to see from a young player, that he can do that.

"He's going to better, and it's imperative we look after him.

"We'll pick him up as he's disappointed he wasn't on the winning team.

"I thought his performance – and not just in the penalty shootout – was high-quality.

"His distribution and the confidence he shows to take balls under pressure, I'm really pleased. He's been exceptional since coming in."

Rushworth is due spend the whole season at the club and is currently keeping Jack Rose out of the side.

Meanwhile, Taylor has confirmed Rory Holden is back in training and getting closer to match fitness for Walsall.

The playmaker has been on the sidelines for the last several weeks after picking up a problem in pre-season but is making progress – although Saturday's clash with Forest Green Rovers may come too soon.

Hayden White, however, is yet to rejoin the group.

The right-back missed the Tranmere and Doncaster games having sustained an injury last week.

"Rory is back in training. He's getting closer," added Taylor.