Zak Mills hopes to get chills as fans return to Walsall

Zak Mills

The first-round clash against the League One side will be the first competitive game with fans at the Banks’s Stadium since a 3-1 win over Exeter almost 18 months ago.

And summer signing Mills – who was taken aback by the travelling 1,300-strong support at Tranmere – cannot wait to properly get going on home soil.

“It’d been 18 months since we played in front of a proper crowd, so to walk out of the tunnel and hear that roar gave you goosebumps,” he said.

“When you make a tackle, block or shot, that noise from the travelling fans makes a huge difference.

“It was an edgy game which could have gone either way.

“The fans clapped us off and showed us great support, as they did all the way through game.

“It’s small margins and we came out on the wrong side.

“It was a real shame we couldn’t give them the three points but now we are focused on Doncaster.”

Mills, who can play across the backline, featured at right-back in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Tranmere in the absence of the the injured Hayden White.

And while disappointed about kicking off the League Two season, and Matt Taylor era, with a loss, he was encouraged by the performance at Prenton Park and feels there are positives to take into tonight’s clash with the League One outfit.

“We’ve been together six weeks, and some less than others,” said Mills.

“It’s a new team – nine new players on Saturday – so it’s going to take time to gel.

“But there were good signs out there. The small margins went against us but there’s definitely good signs and things to look at.

“The gaffer has brought in the right people. There’s a good unit.

“We all work for each other and they’re honest lads. That’s all you can ask for.

“Credit goes to the gaffer for bringing in the right people, and we hope it will gel and we can push on.

“Sometimes it happens just like that, but sometimes it takes two or three weeks of proper football.

“Pre-season isn’t quite the same as when there’s that pressure to get a result, but I guarantee everyone in there will work hard to get those results.”

Walsall may look to make a switch between the sticks and bring in Jack Rose for this cup tie.

The Saddlers were without full-back White and playmaker Rory Holden due to injury on Saturday and it is unclear whether they will be fit enough to feature tonight.

But Mills is happy for another game to come around quickly as he added: “It doesn’t give us much time to dwell on Saturday. We were disappointed, of course, to lose, but we don’t have to dwell on it now.

“All focus is on being ready for Doncaster, and that’s all we can do.