Matt Taylor tells Walsall to seize cup opportunity

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers are taking on the League One side in the first round tonight (7.45pm).

It will be the first competitive game with fans at the Banks’s Stadium since March 2020, and Taylor said: “It’s a big game.

“It’s one I want the players to really attack. I want them to try their best to win the game – as they did on Saturday.

“If we can brush up on the big moments, I’ll be really happy.

“What an opportunity we’ve got to play at home, in the first competitive fixture in front of our own fans.”

Richie Wellens’ Doncaster, like Walsall, have had a summer of change.

Taylor added: “It’ll be a difficult game. I know Richie well, having worked with him as a player and a coach.

“His team will play a lot of football, but we’ve got to try and win the game.