Carabao Cup: Walsall 0 Doncaster 0 (pens 3-4): Joe Edwards and Nathan Judah analysis - WATCH

Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards

Walsall put in another encouraging display but were edged out on penalties as they exited the Carabao Cup at hands of Doncaster.

Matt Taylor's lot left a good impression on the home fans at the Banks's Stadium – seeing their team at the ground for the first time in almost 18 months.

But having been unable to convert one of a string of first-half chances, they were downed 4-3 on penalties by the League One visitors.

The Saddlers had looked likely to book their place in the second round after a particularly bright first 45 minutes.

Carl Rushworth then pulled off a series of top-drawer saves to take it penalties, where Taylor's charges were ultimately outdone on sudden death.