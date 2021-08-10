Carabao Cup: Walsall 0 Doncaster 0 (3-4 pens) - Report

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 10/08/2021..Walsall Fc V Doncaster Rovers. W: Josh Labadie V D: Dan Gardner.

Matt Taylor's lot left a good impression on the home fans at the Banks's Stadium – seeing their team at the ground for the first time in almost 18 months.

But having been unable to convert one of a string of first-half chances, they were downed 4-3 on penalties by the League One visitors.

The Saddlers had looked likely to book their place in the second round after a particularly bright first 45 minutes.

Carl Rushworth then pulled off a series of top-drawer saves to take it penalties, where Taylor's charges were ultimately outdone on sudden death.

AJ Greaves was also sent off for Doncaster for a wild tackle on Jack Earing just before the penalties.

A frustrating night for Walsall but, performance-wise, there was plenty to take from it.

Similarly to Tranmere, they just could not quite add the finishing touch. They will hope to add that against Forest Green Rovers back at the Banks's – and back in League Two – on Saturday.

Walsall made three changes from the side that started the 1-0 loss at Tranmere this past weekend.

Tom Leak, Kieran Phillips and Rollin Menayese were the ones to come in, with Manny Monthe, Stephen Ward and Liam Kinsella dropping to the bench. Both Rory Holden and Hayden White missed out again through injury.

The Saddlers were set up in an attack-minded 4-4-2 formation and started the game with great intent.

Their first opportunity came just a couple of minutes in as utility man Zak Mills – at left-back after playing on the other side at Prenton Park – crossed to Emmanuel Osadebe, whose half-volley sailed over the bar.

Shortly afterwards, Tyrese Shade drilled an effort inches past the far post after a deft through-ball from Conor Wilkinson.

Kieran Phillips

And the pressure continued as Menayese headed narrowly wide from Osadebe's inswinging delivery.

Walsall were stroking it about confidently against Richie Wellens' men, with Wilkinson quite happy to drop into the No.10 role.

They looked much more threatening going forward as well.

Doncaster put in a few crosses but nothing that caused a massive amount of bother. John Bostock – formerly of Tottenham, Bursaspor and Toulouse – tried to start a few moves to no avail.

Wilkinson was the next Saddlers player to go close as his header took a deflection off a blue shirt and forced a sharp save from Pontus Dahlberg.

Phillips almost broke the deadlock, too. He skipped into the box before being denied by Tom Anderson's last-ditch challenge.

Walsall's play was positive and progressive. They were pressing with intent when off the ball, and moving it quickly and precisely when in possession.

Conor Wilkinson

Wilkinson, in particular, was linking up play very nicely and looked in the mood.

Shade, again, was a regular threat down the right flank against ex-Wolves man Cameron John.

The Saddlers were the better side in the first 45 minutes, without a doubt. They just lacked a goal to show for it.

Unchanged, Walsall continued to create good opportunities after the break.

A swift counter-attack saw Wilkinson release Phillips. He beat his marker but scuffed the shot, with Wilkinson unable to guide it home on the stretch. That was one they really should have converted.

The Saddlers were forced into their first substitution before the hour mark as skipper Joss Labadie limped off. Kinsella replaced him in the middle of the park.

You did wonder whether Walsall would come to rue their missed chances, and they had Rushworth to thank for a magnificent reaction save.

Kieran Phillips

Brandon Horton – straight after coming on for the visitors – found himself unmarked at the far post and tried to find the top corner, only for Rushworth to superbly get a strong hand to it.

Doncaster had grown into it while the Saddlers looked to get back going in the final third.

There was not a genuine striking option among the substitutes but the next best thing was attacking midfielder Earing, who took the place of Shade in the 70th minute.

The away side, though, were the ones turning the screw as Horton, again, saw an attempt kept out by Rushworth.

Walsall's No.1 then produced an outrageous stop to tip Aidan Barlow's overhead kick over the crossbar. An excellent effort and even better save.

The Saddlers found themselves under the cosh and looking to tighten things up, veteran Ward was brought on for youngster Leak.

Joss Ladabie

Penalties were ultimately needed – after Doncaster saw Greaves dismissed for a shocking tackle on Earing – and Doncaster prevailed after a tense shootout.

Kyle Knoyle tucked away the decisive spot-kick as Walsall, despite plenty of positives about the performance, bowed out of the cup.

Teams

Walsall (4-4-2): Rushworth; Leak (Ward, 80), Menayese, Taylor, Mills; Shade (Earing, 70), Labadie (Kinsella, 56), Osadebe, Kiernan; Wilkinson, Phillips

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Monthe, Bates, Perry

Doncaster (4-3-3): Dahlberg; Knoyle, R Williams, Anderson, John (Horton, 62); Bostock (Greaves, 72), Close, Gardner; Barlow, Bogle (Cukur, 75), E Williams

Subs not used: Jones (gk), Hasani, Blyth

Red card: Greaves (88)

Attendance: 2,384 (310 Doncaster)