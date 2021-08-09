Matt Taylor: Walsall ‘lucky to have Tyrese Shade’

Tyrese Shade.

Shade – snapped up on loan from Leicester – caught the eye as the Saddlers were edged out in their League Two opener at Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

It was the 21-year-old's first senior appearance, and Taylor believes he will be a regular source of goals and assists this campaign.

"Hugely promising signs. That's Tyrese's debut in competitive mens football, and he was excellent," said Taylor.

"I thought he was an out-ball and a threat every single time he received it.

"He's going to get used to people trying to kick him because, at times, he was unstoppable.

"So, for him, there's a huge amount to take from it.

"Having been there myself, the emotional comedown is going to be huge because he'll have built himself up for this appearance, and now we're going to ask him to go again Tuesday – and then Saturday.

"That's the relentless nature of football, but I'm really pleased for him."

Shade, playing on the right flank, was on the end of a red-card challenge from Chris Merrie and was Walsall's main threat at Prenton Park.

His selection came as something of a surprise, having only joined from the Foxes a few days earlier, but Taylor said: "The proof is in the pudding.

"That's why he played. We've chased him for a long time.

"He's someone we spent a lot of time and effort on to get into the club.

"You saw snippets of why we wanted him, and he's going to get better.

"He's going to become more consistent, score goals and get assists multiple times throughout the season.

"We're extremely fortunate to have him in the building."

Meanwhile, Walsall – who host Doncaster in the Carabao Cup tomorrow – remain on the hunt for another striker.

On the search, Taylor added: "We're trying, put it that way, as is everyone at this time of year.