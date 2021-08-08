Tranmere 1 Walsall 0 - Player ratings

Brendan Kiernan

CARL RUSHWORTH

Nothing he could do about the winner from McManaman. Looked solid, overall, and did well to come out and confidently claim a few crosses. 7

ZAK MILLS

In the team after Hayden White missed out through injury, the versatile Mills made a fine block to deny Feeney from making it 2-0. The goal, though, came from his side. 6

ASH TAYLOR

Picked up an early booking for tugging the shirt of Feeney but made a few well-timed interventions. Blazed over at the death in a lively display. 7

MANNY MONTHE

Like Taylor, was worked hard. Monthe also defended fairly well against his former club, racing across to deny McManaman in the first half. 7

STEPHEN WARD

Played a clever cut-back to Osadebe not long before the break and did not do much wrong. The veteran may have hoped to offer more going forward. 6

LIAM KINSELLA

Put himself about in the middle of the park and mixed it up against former Liverpool man Spearing. Kinsella always gives 100 per cent. 7

JOSS LABADIE

The skipper also put in an industrious performance. Won a few clever fouls and looked to get forward. 7

TYRESE SHADE

Shade was Walsall's main threat. The Leicester loanee, making his senior debut, was a menace throughout with this speed and strength. His crosses were slightly off, but this was a thoroughly encouraging outing. 8

EMMANUEL OSADEBE

Always looking for the ball but Osadebe wasn't able to influence things as much as he would have liked. Saw a decent effort deflect over. 6

BRENDAN KIERNAN

A few decent moments but Kiernan's presence waned before he was taken off. Had a back-heel attempt blocked. 6

CONOR WILKINSON

Wilkinson did not see a great deal of the ball, really. Kept running and had a few shots but was isolated at times. 6

SUBS

KIERAN PHILLIPS (FOR KIERNAN, 70)

Perhaps surprised not to start. 6

JACK EARING (FOR KINSELLA, 83)

Made a few forward passes. 6