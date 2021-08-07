Matt Taylor pleased despite Walsall's loss at Tranmere

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/08/21 .TRANMERE ROVERS V WALSALL.Walsall manager Matt Taylor.

Taylor's first competitive game as head coach saw them kick off the new League Two season with a 1-0 loss at Prenton Park – Callum McManaman grabbing the winner for the hosts.

The Saddlers, who were backed by almost 1,300 travelling fans and had nine summer signings in the starting line-up, struggled to get going in the final third.

But Taylor was happy with their hard-working display against Micky Mellon's side as he said: "There were things that I liked.

"There were things I disliked, but looking at the overall performance – first game of the season – I was pleased with a lot of what we produced.

"We were away from home against a team that finished in the play-offs last season and have a manager who's been successful at this level before.

"There's obviously things we can work on but regardless of whether you win or lose, there's always things to get better at.

"The big thing for us now is we use this as an experience to learn.

"Football is great as we've got another game Tuesday, and then another game on Saturday.

"We'll most definitely look back at this and what we can learn, and try to put that into fruition on Tuesday – and then Saturday.

"We would have loved the three points but, unfortunately, when we got into really advanced positions, we probably didn't make the right decision.

"But it gives us a lot to work on in training and the players the chance to make a better decision next time."

Walsall's next test is in the Carabao Cup as they welcome Doncaster to the Banks's Stadium on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Forest Green Rovers, also at home, are the opponents next weekend.

"I hope our players use this as a positive experience," added Taylor.

"It's really easy when you lose to think everything is not good. But that's a long way from the truth from my perspective.

"We've got really good footballers who I'd like to see have a bit more trust in each other. But that will come.