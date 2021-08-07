Matt Taylor: Emmanuel Osadebe can be key for Walsall

By Joe Edwards

Matt Taylor is hoping ‘extremely good’ talent Emmanuel Osadebe will be a key player for Walsall this season.

Emmanuel Osadebe (Credit: Walsall FC)
Osadebe, having signed a new deal back in April, caught the eye in the Saddlers’ pre-season games.

And Taylor – whose side were starting the new term at Tranmere today – sees lots of potential in the 24-year-old attacker.

“Manny has extremely good core football skills,” said Taylor.

“We’ve had long conversations with him. For Manny, he just needs to better his understanding of the game – and he’s doing that.

“He’s one of the players that gets himself into some fantastic areas, and then it’s about brushing up those decisions. But that will come.”

Taylor added: “I really enjoy Manny on the ball, and he works extremely hard off the ball like all of the players.

"Hopefully, he can be an integral part of what we’re trying to build here.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

