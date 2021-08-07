Matt Taylor: Emmanuel Osadebe can be key for Walsall

Emmanuel Osadebe (Credit: Walsall FC)

Osadebe, having signed a new deal back in April, caught the eye in the Saddlers’ pre-season games.

And Taylor – whose side were starting the new term at Tranmere today – sees lots of potential in the 24-year-old attacker.

“Manny has extremely good core football skills,” said Taylor.

“We’ve had long conversations with him. For Manny, he just needs to better his understanding of the game – and he’s doing that.

“He’s one of the players that gets himself into some fantastic areas, and then it’s about brushing up those decisions. But that will come.”

Taylor added: “I really enjoy Manny on the ball, and he works extremely hard off the ball like all of the players.