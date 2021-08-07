Kieran Phillips looks to learn and be a success for Walsall

Kieran Phillips in action against Villa over pre-season

The 21-year-old was getting ready for his first competitive game with the Saddlers today at Tranmere, having arrived from Huddersfield earlier this summer.

He is due to be with Matt Taylor’s side for the whole of 2021/22 and with this being his first senior loan spell, he is keen to pick the brains of senior pros Stephen Ward, Joss Labadie and Ash Taylor as much possible.

“It’s really good because they’re experienced lads who know the ins and outs of the game,” said Phillips.

“To be with them every day is only positive.

“You get little things off them which can improve your game every day.

“You can keep asking them all questions and always get decent answers, so it obviously helps you progress.

“We’ve had a lot of us new lads come in and we’re all starting to gel.

“We’re all looking forward to it and ready to go.”

Phillips found the net in one of Walsall’s four pre-season friendlies – the 5-0 victory at Kidderminster Harriers.

He also hit the bar with a header in a lively showing at Cheltenham last weekend and hopes to chip in with goals and assists on a consistent basis for the Saddlers.

Phillips – who can play anywhere across the frontline – has made 10 senior appearances for Huddersfield but is yet to score in the Football League.

“I’ve had a lot of minutes over pre-season which is really positive,” he added. “It puts you in good stead ready for the season.

“We showed what we can do in the first half at Cheltenham.

“We probably should have put a couple in and it would have been a different game, but we’re looking to pick up points going into the season now.

“Personally, I want to score a lot of goals this season and play a lot of minutes. That’s my personal aim.

“Then, as a team, we know where we want to be.