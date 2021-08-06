Walsall boss Matt Taylor humbled by level of support

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers begin the new League Two term at Prenton Park (3pm), with well over 1,000 due to make the trip.

And Taylor, going into his first competitive game as head coach, said: “To have the feeling where everybody around the club is excited, it makes me feel very humbled

“The people who support this wonderful football club are giving us their backing in numbers.

“This football club is nothing without the fans. It’s their club, their team, and part of our job is to make sure we give the fans the best version we can of their team.

“I’m really excited to meet as many of them as possible after seeing a few hundred at open training.

“I can’t wait to come out prior to kick-off and look to the left or right and see a good number of our fans there.

“It can give the players so much energy.

“The fans left their money in the club during a global pandemic, which speaks volumes for them as people.

“And we want to repay their loyalty in the best way we can.”

Walsall – having also sold more than 2,600 season tickets – are hoping to fare much better under Taylor’s guidance after finishing 19th last term.

“It’s massively, hugely important the players go out there and not only represent the club, but represent the people of Walsall,” added Taylor.

“I’ve said on numerous occasions to the players that the minimum requirement is maximum effort.

“So, I thank the fans for their loyalty and hope we can produce performances they are proud of.