Stephen Ward still has the hunger for a new season with Walsall

Stephen Ward

Former Wolves left-back Ward, one of 12 summer signings, cannot wait for the clash with Tranmere.

The 35-year-old, in joining the Saddlers, is able to enjoy more time at his family home in the West Midlands – where they have stayed since his days at Molineux.

And he feels he has lots to offer on the pitch in League Two, starting at Prenton Park tomorrow.

“It’s nice. Lots of times in football you have to be away from home, from your family,” said Ward.

“You need to be happy off the pitch and I’ve got kids at home, so it’s great to be with them all the time.

“I’ve spent a lot of their lives away from them as my family have always stayed in the area.

“So, to be able to be at home and still play football at a good level and a good club is something that I’m grateful for.

“I was looking for something a bit closer to home and, thankfully, this came up.

“That wasn’t the sole reason for the move. I spoke to a few clubs, but I could see the manager’s vision and knew the set-up of the club from playing here.

“For me, it ticked every box. Not just off the pitch but on it as well after speaking to the manager.

“I still have that hunger to play, to do well and finish my career as strongly as possible.

“I’m enjoying it and as a squad, we’re ready for it and really looking forward to it.”

Ward featured regularly in League One for Ipswich last season and sees himself doing the same for the Saddlers.

Having made 171 Premier League appearances across his spells with Wolves and Burnley, and also gained 50 Ireland caps, he wants to pass on his top-level experience and play a prominent role for Matt Taylor’s side.

“Of course, there are times when you’re a bit older that you have to manage yourself. But that comes with experience,” said Ward.

“Last year was a good test for me. Obviously, I was travelling as well but I felt fit.

“I think I missed two weeks at the start of the season, due to not really having a pre-season.

“Other than that, I was fit every day and training every day.

“When you have a season like that, you still feel like you can go.

“I’ve felt good in pre-season, good in the games, and I’m excited for the season ahead.

“We had a couple of games called off in pre-season but it was really positive, all in all.

“We worked tremendously hard as a squad to get our fitness up and get used to each other.

“The spirit in the group, it’s a great group of lads.”

Ward added: “The manager has done his homework on the types of players he wanted.

“It’s been great, but Tranmere is when the real stuff starts.