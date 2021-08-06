Matt Taylor focused on what Walsall can do going into Tranmere

Matt Taylor

Tomorrow’s hosts have Micky Mellon back at the helm while ex-Albion winger Callum McManaman and former Liverpool man Jay Spearing are likely to start.

But Taylor, while recognising their threats, says the Saddlers are focusing on themselves first and foremost.

“We’ve spent a lot of time looking at Tranmere, but it’s important we focus on our players,” he said.

“Of course, all the players will have information going in the game which they need. But also, let’s focus on who we are, how we can approach this game to try to get a positive result.

“I’ve been a player, received a huge amount of information and gone into a game thinking ‘oh my word, they’re unbelievable’.

“It’s vitally important to respect the opposition, most definitely, but we’re trying to get off to a positive start and get a result away from home. That’ll be difficult because Tranmere, like every side at the beginning of every season, want a successful start themselves.

“We’re quietly confident but also extremely respectful, knowing the opposition will pose a lot of threats.”

Rory Holden is set to miss out for Walsall as he recovers from injury. Alfie Bates is a doubt as well.

“Whatever players are named, and lucky enough to be named, they’ll have a task on their hands to keep the shirt,” added Taylor.

“That’s what we want. We want players to be competitive every day with each other.