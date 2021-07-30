Walsall's Rollin Menayese hoping to finish pre-season on a high

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Rollin Menayese hopes Walsall can lay down a marker in their final pre-season friendly at Cheltenham tomorrow.

Rollin Menayese in action against Crystal Palace
Rollin Menayese in action against Crystal Palace

The Saddlers are wrapping up their summer schedule at Whaddon Road (3pm), before starting the new season at Tranmere in eight days.

And centre-half Menayese is looking for a strong display against last term’s League Two winners – particularly after the scheduled clash with Albion was called off because of a waterlogged pitch this past Tuesday.

“Obviously, they did well last year, so it will be a good test,” said Menayese.

“I would say that it’s a similar outfit, a similar team, to what we’ll be playing in the league.

“So, it’ll be good to see where we are at, and to push ourselves before the season starts.”

Meanwhile, Walsall are in the process of sending season tickets – both physical and digital – out to fans.

The club say supporters will receive them in ‘good time’ ahead of the first home league game against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, August 14.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News