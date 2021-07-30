Walsall's Rollin Menayese hoping to finish pre-season on a high

Rollin Menayese in action against Crystal Palace

The Saddlers are wrapping up their summer schedule at Whaddon Road (3pm), before starting the new season at Tranmere in eight days.

And centre-half Menayese is looking for a strong display against last term’s League Two winners – particularly after the scheduled clash with Albion was called off because of a waterlogged pitch this past Tuesday.

“Obviously, they did well last year, so it will be a good test,” said Menayese.

“I would say that it’s a similar outfit, a similar team, to what we’ll be playing in the league.

“So, it’ll be good to see where we are at, and to push ourselves before the season starts.”

Meanwhile, Walsall are in the process of sending season tickets – both physical and digital – out to fans.