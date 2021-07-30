Walsall youngster Joe Foulkes goes on loan to Kidderminster

Joe Foulkes

The 18-year-old right-back heads out to Harriers after starting the Saddlers’ 5-0 friendly victory over them at Aggborough last weekend.

Foulkes, who has also played at centre-half for the academy, is yet to make his competitive debut for Walsall.

He signed his first professional contract in June, though, having made his way through the youth ranks.

The teenager also came off the bench in the friendlies against both Crystal Palace and Villa earlier this month.

Foulkes will look to gain valuable game time at Kidderminster, who start their National League North season at York on Saturday, August 14.