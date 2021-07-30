Walsall youngster Joe Foulkes goes on loan to Kidderminster

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall defender Joe Foulkes has joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan until the new year.

Joe Foulkes
Joe Foulkes

The 18-year-old right-back heads out to Harriers after starting the Saddlers’ 5-0 friendly victory over them at Aggborough last weekend.

Foulkes, who has also played at centre-half for the academy, is yet to make his competitive debut for Walsall.

He signed his first professional contract in June, though, having made his way through the youth ranks.

The teenager also came off the bench in the friendlies against both Crystal Palace and Villa earlier this month.

Foulkes will look to gain valuable game time at Kidderminster, who start their National League North season at York on Saturday, August 14.

His spell there under Russ Penn is due to run until January 2.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News