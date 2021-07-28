Matt Taylor appointment should see Walsall improve says Sam Parkin

Matt Taylor.

Matt Taylor’s side are working towards the start of 2021/22 at Tranmere a week on Saturday – though a spanner was thrown in the works with last night’s clash with Albion called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

And Football League pundit Parkin, who spent a year with the Saddlers, expects them to do well in what he feels will be a very competitive division.

“I would expect Salford to be a lot stronger than last year. I would imagine with the calibre of manager going in, with Bradford and Leyton Orient to do well, and also Mansfield with Nigel Clough having a whole pre-season to get them going,” said Parkin.

“They’re the teams I’m looking at right now to really improve on last year but there’s no reason Walsall can’t improve greatly on last year.

“It’s important the supporters don’t get too carried away but they should also be really excited about this new dawn.

“You need a clear identity and plan to get out of League Two.

"That’s the first thing the supporters should be absolutely thrilled about, that the director of football looks to have great contacts and they’ve appointed a young manager with an experienced number two. It’s ticking all the right boxes.”

Walsall finished 11th last season, and 12th the year before, but there is positivity among the fans on how the squad could flourish under Taylor.

On where the Saddlers might end up this time around, Parkin added: “They have to improve on last year and the season before, so I’d predict a top-half finish.

“Anything better than that would be amazing and wouldn’t completely surprise me, because I do like the cut of Matt’s jib and expect him to go on and be a real success in management.