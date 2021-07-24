Matt Taylor wants to tune in with Walsall fans

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished:

Matt Taylor claims he can’t wait to start learning Walsall’s terrace songs following the “emotional” return of supporters.

Matthew Taylor
Matthew Taylor

The Saddlers hosted fans for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic with friendly fixtures against Crystal Palace and Villa over the past week.

A crowd of 6,562 for Wednesday’s clash against Villa created a particularly vibrant atmosphere and new boss Taylor felt it underlined the importance of supporters this season, as he looks to revive the club’s fortunes.

“We are going to need the fans this season. If we are going to be successful we need their support,” he said.

“I am sure there will be moments when things aren’t going our way. We need to make sure we give the fans as much as we can and it is imperative they realise they are on this journey with us and that we need them as much as they need us.

“For the players I am sure Wednesday was emotional because it made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.

“It is extremely important for us to have fans back in the stadium. You forget (how much you miss) the cheers, the boos and the songs. I’m looking forward to learning the Walsall songs, for sure.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News