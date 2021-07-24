Matt Taylor wants to tune in with Walsall fans

Matthew Taylor

The Saddlers hosted fans for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic with friendly fixtures against Crystal Palace and Villa over the past week.

A crowd of 6,562 for Wednesday’s clash against Villa created a particularly vibrant atmosphere and new boss Taylor felt it underlined the importance of supporters this season, as he looks to revive the club’s fortunes.

“We are going to need the fans this season. If we are going to be successful we need their support,” he said.

“I am sure there will be moments when things aren’t going our way. We need to make sure we give the fans as much as we can and it is imperative they realise they are on this journey with us and that we need them as much as they need us.

“For the players I am sure Wednesday was emotional because it made the hairs on the back of my neck stand up.