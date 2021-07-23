Walsall's Brendan Kiernan happy with sacrifice

Brendan Kiernan

Taylor has added 11 fresh faces to his Saddlers ranks as the newly-appointed boss goes about a rebuild at the Banks’s Stadium.

And the head coach has been putting his side through their paces since Walsall returned to Essington for pre-season. Players and staff have worked six-day weeks to ensure maximum fitness and negate the possibility of teething problems.

London-born winger Kiernan, a two-year deal signing from Harrogate, said: “It has been tough but it is part of what we are working towards. I think the sacrifice of working the six days is going to put us in good stead for that first game.

“It is not something I have experienced before, but it gives you that extra day to get to know each other better, to work that bit harder.