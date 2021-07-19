Matt Taylor: Walsall's transfer business not done yet

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished:

Matt Taylor claims Walsall’s transfer business is not yet finished as he seeks to further strengthen his squad ahead of the League Two season.

Matt Taylor
Matt Taylor

The Saddlers have already signed 11 players since Taylor took charge at the Banks’s in May. But Taylor, preparing for his first campaign as a manager, still wants more and is working with technical director Jamie Fullarton to land further targets.

“I don’t think we are finished yet,” he said. “Jamie and I are still working extremely hard to make sure we can secure some other signings.

“I want good players. We are very clear of the areas we feel the squad needs strengthening.”

Former Nottingham Forest and Northampton winger Paul Anderson has been on trial with Walsall and featured during the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Crystal Palace.

Seven summer signings started the match in what was a new-look Saddlers team. Taylor’s men continue pre-season when they host Villa on Wednesday.

