Matt Taylor: Walsall's transfer business not done yet

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers have already signed 11 players since Taylor took charge at the Banks’s in May. But Taylor, preparing for his first campaign as a manager, still wants more and is working with technical director Jamie Fullarton to land further targets.

“I don’t think we are finished yet,” he said. “Jamie and I are still working extremely hard to make sure we can secure some other signings.

“I want good players. We are very clear of the areas we feel the squad needs strengthening.”

Former Nottingham Forest and Northampton winger Paul Anderson has been on trial with Walsall and featured during the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 friendly defeat to Crystal Palace.