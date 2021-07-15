Jimmy Walker excited by Walsall signings

Stephen Ward has joined Walsall

New head coach Matt Taylor has added nine fresh faces to his squad, with former Wolves man Stephen Ward, ex-Aberdeen defender Ash Taylor and midfielder Joss Labadie, previously of Newport County, being significant additions.

Now, former shot-stopper Walker – who made more than 450 appearances across his two spells with the club – wants to see more signings in the final third.

"As a fan looking in I've been excited about some of the signings and hopefully we have more to come as it seems a little bit unbalanced at the moment," he said

"I know it's very early days and we normally see signings until late, so it's great to see a few quality ones coming in.

"I'd love to see a bit of pace out wide coming in and I've said all along we need two or three top strikers up there. That's how you get out this division."

Walsall have brought in attackers Conor Wilkinson, Brendan Kiernan and Kieran Phillips so far, and Walker is confident the Saddlers will continue to do good business.

Boss Taylor is due to get a proper look at his new signings in the friendly against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"Hopefully there's more to come. I'm excited by it. We seem to be doing business in the right way," added Walker.