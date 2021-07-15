Jamie Fullarton full on in hunt for success at Walsall

Jamie Fullarton

Fullarton arrived at the Banks’s Stadium in April, ahead of Matt Taylor’s appointment as head coach.

And Pomlett, who feels he has ‘absolutely got it right’ with the management set up at the club, insists the former Crystal Palace talent-spotter has a big role to play for the Saddlers.

On Fullarton and his approach, Pomlett said: “Jamie is utterly relentless, he’s obsessive. I’ve not met anyone that works harder.

“I asked him to become a shock to the club and leave no stone unturned. Be as radical as you need to be and if I as chairman am getting it wrong, tell me. That’s what he does.

“He supports me, Matt and the board and he’s relentless in that pursuit.

“It’s different, we’ve not had that for many years. I’m really looking forward to the season.”

Walsall, going into the new League Two season, also have Neil McDonald as first-team coach, Mat Sadler as player-coach and Miguel Llera as academy manager.

And Pomlett believes it is the best group of his tenure so far as he added: “Individuals achieve nothing, it’s a combination of Jamie, Matt, Neil, Mat Sadler and Miguel.

“That management team will make us successful going forward. That chemistry I’ve struggled for since I’ve been chairman.

“For the first time, I feel I’ve absolutely got it right.