Matt Taylor: I'm more than happy with Walsall budget

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers have already made some impressive moves in the transfer window, with nine players arriving at the Banks’s Stadium – striker Kieran Phillips being the latest addition on a season-long loan from Huddersfield.

Chairman Leigh Pomlett recently doubled down on his comments from last season that Walsall have a competitive top-10 budget in League Two, and Taylor says he is delighted with the funds available, too.

On if he is happy with the budget, Taylor said: “Yes, more than happy.

"When you look at the infrastructure of the club, the training ground, the players we still have contracted, we have the nucleus of a very good squad.

“Obviously, last season, they underachieved and they understand that. Our job now is to help those players become more confident.

“I’m more than happy with the budget and the players we have.