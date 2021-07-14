Former Walsall goalkeeper Neil Etheridge hospitalised with coronavirus

Neil Etheridge during his time at Walsall.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper, who made 93 appearances for Walsall, is receiving treatment in hospital after contracting the virus.

The Philippines international has also played for Cardiff City in the Premier League, along with having spells at Bristol Rovers, Charlton and Crewe.

In a short statement online, current club Birmingham City confirmed the news - along with their hopes that he'll be welcomed home at 'the earliest opportunity'.

"The club can confirm that Neil Etheridge is currently receiving treatment in hospital for COVID-19." the statement read.

"Everyone at BCFC is sending him all our strength and best wishes."

Blues technical director Craig Gardner said the club are in constant contact with Etheridge's family and offered the club's support.

"On behalf of the board, the staff, the players and everyone connected to the club, we’re all behind Neil and willing him on in his battle against COVID-19." he said.

"We’re in constant contact with his close family and will continue to support them in any way we can.