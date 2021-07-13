Former Walsall midfielder Mick Bates dies aged 73

Bates – most famous for his time at Leeds under Don Revie – spent two years with the Saddlers, making 85 appearances and scoring four goals between 1976 and 1978.

He won two league titles with Leeds – in 1969 and 1974 – while also helping them to FA Cup glory in 1972.

Walsall posted through their official Twitter account: "Walsall Football Club are saddened to hear that former player Mick Bates has passed away at the age of 73

"The thoughts of everyone at the football club are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Bates had spells with both Bradford and Doncaster before retiring in 1981. His death comes after a period of illness.

Leeds added in a club statement: "As part of the club's centenary celebrations in 2019, Mick, alongside fellow members of the Revie team, was granted the Freedom of the City of Leeds by Leeds City Council.